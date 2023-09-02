Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $171.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lee Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lee Enterprises news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,475.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 22.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 38.7% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 11.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 21.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

See Also

