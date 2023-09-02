Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $32.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

