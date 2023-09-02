The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $79.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

