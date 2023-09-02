Citigroup Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $230.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.81.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $204.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,065,813.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,319.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,328 shares of company stock valued at $65,209,031 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.