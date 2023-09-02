Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $485.00 at Truist Financial

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $339.00 to $485.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.91.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $439.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.39. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

