Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALHC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.62. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 973.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,422 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 124,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

