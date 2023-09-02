Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $344,112.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 16.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

