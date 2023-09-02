Needham & Company LLC Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ambarella from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of AMBA opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ambarella by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

