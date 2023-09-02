Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $220.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.