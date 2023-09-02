AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of AgileThought from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of AGIL stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.23. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AgileThought by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

