CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Price Target Lowered to C$0.33 at Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CloudMD Software & Services has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.
