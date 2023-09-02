CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Price Target Lowered to C$0.33 at Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CloudMD Software & Services has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

