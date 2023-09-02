Sue Rivett Purchases 4,334 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £953.48 ($1,201.92).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,106 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £985.44 ($1,242.20).

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,306 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £990.38 ($1,248.43).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:PHAR opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £96.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Pharos Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.70 ($0.36).

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

