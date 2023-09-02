Insider Buying: Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Acquires £160,000 in Stock

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) insider David Hobbs bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £160,000 ($201,689.15).

Shares of PANR stock opened at GBX 22.42 ($0.28) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £203.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,242.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.50 ($1.65).

Several research firms have commented on PANR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.95) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

