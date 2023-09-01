Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 800,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 569,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,851,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 432,430 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 391,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE T traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.72. 8,032,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,996,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

