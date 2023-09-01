Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,247,764 shares of company stock worth $265,660,783. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.31. 2,494,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.91. The company has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

