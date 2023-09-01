FFT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. 4,763,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,363,028. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

