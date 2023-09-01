Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 260,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 86,104 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 261,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 50,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,275,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

