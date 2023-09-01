Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,805 shares of company stock worth $7,413,473 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9 %

SLB traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,621. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.