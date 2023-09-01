Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Raised by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 77.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,585,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,649,000 after purchasing an additional 692,315 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.05. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

