Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 41,600 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.03. 569,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,524. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

