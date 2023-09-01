NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $311,102,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,649,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,643,238. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.49 and a 200-day moving average of $346.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

