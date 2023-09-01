FFT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.16. The stock had a trading volume of 255,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

