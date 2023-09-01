AXS Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 2.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $221.87. 2,658,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $74,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,764 shares of company stock worth $265,660,783 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

