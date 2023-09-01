Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 30.25 ($0.38).
Base Resources Stock Up 1.8 %
Base Resources Company Profile
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
