Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 30.25 ($0.38).

Base Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 11.50 ($0.14). 283,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,893. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £135.70 million, a P/E ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.49. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

