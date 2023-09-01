Prudential PLC Has $8.49 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.69. The company had a trading volume of 391,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,566. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.72. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

