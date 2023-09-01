Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 476,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after buying an additional 418,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

