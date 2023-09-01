AXS Investments LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $782.70. 82,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,255. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $781.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $739.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,714 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,076. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.