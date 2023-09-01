Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,122 shares of company stock worth $1,425,443. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.55. 168,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

