Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

General Mills Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE GIS traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $66.06. 1,471,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.97 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.