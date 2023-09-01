Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $66.06. 1,471,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.97 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

