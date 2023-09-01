Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 5,841 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.94. 2,653,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,141,248. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

