WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.12 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 4,479,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,395,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

