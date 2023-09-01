Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.75. 1,197,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,543. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average is $124.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

