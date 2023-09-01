Prudential PLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after buying an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,009 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,854. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EW traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 763,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

