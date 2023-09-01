FFT Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.18. The stock had a trading volume of 520,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,250. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

