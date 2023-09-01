Prudential PLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.41. The company had a trading volume of 446,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
