Sei Investments Co. Purchases 81,285 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $86,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. 3,365,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,824,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

