Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 275,431 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,673,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,980,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
