Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $303.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.87 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.01-$1.11 EPS.

Elastic Trading Up 20.9 %

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $12.94 on Friday, reaching $74.82. 1,805,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,863. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.