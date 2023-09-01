Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC traded up $13.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. 2,328,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,842 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Elastic by 19,872.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,394,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.