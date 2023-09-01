Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

ESTC traded up $13.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. 2,328,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,842 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Elastic by 19,872.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,394,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

