Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.
ESTC stock traded up $13.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.85. 2,328,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. Insiders own 18.80% of the company's stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
