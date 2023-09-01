Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.21 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AON were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AON by 179.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AON by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 58,245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in AON by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

AON traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.04. The company had a trading volume of 81,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

