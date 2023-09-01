Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after buying an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $184,286,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.75. 779,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,869. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

