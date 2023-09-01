Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,613 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Aflac by 11.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,719,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,099,000 after buying an additional 373,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AFL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.86. 491,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,163. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.