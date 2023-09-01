WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Hologic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,712,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 551,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,510,000 after acquiring an additional 204,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 304,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,288. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.