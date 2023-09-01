Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 1,045,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,490,318 shares.The stock last traded at $136.35 and had previously closed at $138.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.24.

Dollar General Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average is $192.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

