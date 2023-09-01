Truist Financial Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $142.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $166.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.24.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE DG traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.05. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

