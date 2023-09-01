McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.49. The company had a trading volume of 676,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.05. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,814. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

