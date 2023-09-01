Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,582,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 9.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $75,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,988. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

