Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 681,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $235,348,000 after purchasing an additional 155,217 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 157.8% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,632 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.70. 2,724,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.14 and its 200-day moving average is $376.82. The stock has a market cap of $196.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

